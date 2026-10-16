Photo: Universal Pictures

5. ‘A Simple Plan’ (1998)

In 1998, Sam Raimi took a break from horror and fantasy to direct a nasty little noir about three nobodies who stumble on a bag of money. The trio, which includes Bill Paxton and Billy Bob Thornton as brothers, are torn apart by greed. A Simple Plan resembles Fargo, the 1996 drama written and directed by the Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan. They’re both morality plays set in the polite wastelands of the Midwest during the winter. Blood really pops when it splatters on snow. Raimi is one of the only living directors who can pull off a Coen-esque tale of criminal ineptitude. One reason for this is that Raimi knows them intimately. Those three go back a long way: the Coens helped Raimi on his breakthrough shock classic, Evil Dead (1981), and he returned the favor when they made their hit comedy, Raising Arizona. This is a restrained Raimi movie: a character-driven slow burn about family and how money poisons everything.

4. ‘Drag Me to Hell’ (2009)

Raimi returned to sloppy, gleeful horror with Drag Me to Hell after his third Spider-Man feature was brutally mocked by fans and critics. A cross between a Stephen King book and an episode of the old HBO horror anthology Tales from the Crypt, Drag Me to Hell is derivative as hell, but originality isn’t the point. This is a movie about a director falling in love with filmmaking again, as well as a story about a woman who kind of, sort of, deserves the curse put upon her. Drag Me to Hell is slyly political, too. Alison Lohman plays the hexed main character, a banker who denies a sweet ol’ crone a loan. This is Lohman’s last main role before retiring from acting, and it’s a helluva goodbye. She is terrific. Raimi is having fun in Drag Me to Hell, a Satanic herky-jerky bumper car ride full of screams and laughs and gross-out scares. I feel like this movie gets forgotten whenever critics compile lists of the best horror movies of the century, and I’d like to stop, okay?

3. ‘Evil Dead 2’ (1987)

This sequel to Raimi’s low-budget horror sensation is bigger, weirder, and funnier than the inventive original. Starring Raimi’s muse, Bruce Campbell, Evil Dead 2 is a combustible mix of an inspired young director and a budget big enough to indulge that director’s excesses without risking bankruptcy. The story isn’t the point: a mysterious cabin in the woods, young people who awaken evil spirits, possessions, decapitations, and mayhem. The point is how nimbly Raimi juggles horror and comedy while his rubber-faced leading man Bruce Campbell fights malevolent forces from beyond. Who needs a plot when you have a hero who replaces his haunted hand with a chainsaw? Evil Dead 2 is Raimi perfecting some of his signature flourishes, too, like his love of demented slapstick and a special effect that I call “let’s tie a camera to the head of a hellhound.” These touches pop up in other movies of his, as does Campbell, who makes frequent cameos in most of Raimi’s projects. One last thought: Raimi loves old-school stop-motion animation and so do I.

2. ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)

It is ironic that Raimi would come out of semi-retirement to direct 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the 28th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive franchise, considering he directed the best Marvel superhero movie four years before the MCU was even born. Raimi’s contribution to the superhero genre cannot be overstated. The action scenes in Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 are painstakingly choreographed, just nonstop mayhem inspired by comic-book fantasy but grounded in reality. But one of his contributions is far less technical: his Peter Parker is awkward and insecure, and the villainous Doctor Octopus, played superbly by Alfred Molina, is a truly tragic figure. It is no easy trick to make an audience feel empathy for a man who gets around with the help of four giant robot tentacles. Spider-Man 2 is a bright, hopeful melodrama about a young man cursed with great power and responsibility. Raimi understands that Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s Peter Parker is a kid from Queens who always doubts himself, even when he’s swinging from webs or lifting cars. Raimi also sneaks in a short horror story. Doc Ock wakes up in a hospital and kills the staff. It’s harrowing and awesome.

1. ‘Darkman’ (1990)

There is more creativity crammed into Darkman’s hour-and-a-half running time than in most of the bloated superhero blockbusters produced by multinational corporations like Disney’s Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.’ DC Comics. Raimi’s 1990 adventure bursts with goth emotions and gruesome action. Written and directed by Raimi, Darkman is unique even by today’s standards, a wholly original character not based on intellectual property or nostalgia. Part Batman, part Phantom of the Opera, Darkman was once a brilliant scientist who was burned alive by some of L.A.’s most loathsome thugs and transformed into a horribly scarred angel of vengeance with a temper who feels no pain except heartbreak. His wife didn’t marry a Darkman, you know. The title character lurks in a ruined warehouse, continuing his research into synthetic skin that he can briefly wear to impersonate anyone. This means he’s also a master of disguise! Most of the time, though, he looks like a gentleman mummy. Future Oscar winners Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand (who won her first statue for Fargo) star in Raimi’s pop opera about a grotesque, sad boi monster fighting the forces of evil. The movie was a modest hit that spawned a pair of cheap, lifeless sequels no one watched (and no one should). Darkman came out a year after Tim Burton jumpstarted the serious superhero movie phase with his ludicrously stylish 1989 big-screen adaptation of Batman, which gets weirder as it ages. It’s a terrific blockbuster. It’s too bad, though, that Raimi’s Darkman didn’t inspire Hollywood to take risks and greenlight superhero movies that aren’t based on comic books. Can you imagine what else he could dream up?

Darkman Haiku

Photo: Universal Pictures

A salute to Sam Raimi’s 1990 cult classic, written in the style of the traditional Japanese poetry form.

My name is Darkman

I’m a horribly scarred freak

So yeah, I’m depressed



I’m like The Batman

Shadowy vigilante

Why are you laughing?



Origin story:

The bad guys burned me alive

It was traumatic



I fight crime at night

They call me “superhero”

No, seriously



I was once handsome

I looked like Liam Neeson

Now I am lipless



I grow fake faces

That's me: a master of disguise

Whoop-de-doo, I guess



Spider-Man spins webs

Superman soars, and Darkman?

Don't worry! I'm fine!



I have super strength

I don’t feel physical pain

Emotional? Yes



I wear fedoras

and filthy bandages and

babies point and scream



I love musicals:

Phantom of the Opera…

Actually, just that



My secret HQ:

A rat-infested warehouse,

real fixer-upper



I am full of rage

Then I fight evil gangsters

And I feel better



Hello Punisher?

Nobody returns my calls

Rorschach, are you there?