150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
15h

This was the pre-woke era, when minority interests weren't commonly kow-towed to, and Streisand had many enemies among Academy members. If it was released fairly recently instead, she would have gotten those acting and directing nominations.

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