150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
Dec 29, 2024

Definitely love this movie, but as to your rankings, Brazil is top spot.

Well done sir!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture