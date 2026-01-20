150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugo Schwyzer's avatar
Hugo Schwyzer
13hEdited

I loved it. It was hard to watch, but as a meditation on the conflict between evil and humanism, it was marvelous. I could enjoy seeing O’Connell and Fiennes go at it (in words) for hours.

Reply
Share
Eric Winick's avatar
Eric Winick
13h

The Marvels was very fairly maligned.

Reply
Share
4 replies by John DeVore and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture