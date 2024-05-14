150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Thomas McDonnell's avatar
Sean Thomas McDonnell
May 14, 2024

Going to have to watch that again soon! Maybe today. https://open.spotify.com/track/0u4d5gdNeF0bKlVqUFSkjz

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture