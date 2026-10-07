Photo: Focus Features

A Serious Man feels personal, a funny morality tale about a dysfunctional Jewish family set in Minnesota circa 1967. It is also the story of Job, sort of, if Job weren’t totally, 100%, a righteous man. Michael Stuhlbarg gives a career-defining performance as an aloof college physics teacher being tested—sometimes just annoyed—by God, and not quite living up to expectations.

This is the Coen Brothers at their best; no one does cold-blooded comedy like these two. Like Fargo, their Midwest is full of weirdos and phonies. The Jewish community depicted in A Serious Man is relatable to anyone born to any faith, a collection of dutiful do-gooders. The social upheaval of the 60s lurks in the background: rock music, marijuana, free love. About halfway through the movie, a rabbi—one of three—tells a story called “The Goys Teeth” that is so strange and mystical, I almost swooned.