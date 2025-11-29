There’s a scene near the end of director Luca Guadagnino’s disjointed, tepid ‘Me Too’ drama After The Hunt, where a prickly philosophy professor, played by Julia Roberts, torn between a star student and protégé of hers and a former lover and colleague accused of sexual assault, is attacked by a literal woke mob. This is not serious work.

After The Hunt, however, is polished tabloid slop, so lacking in authenticity it makes one wonder whether the filmmaker has ever spent time on a university campus, deeply researched cancel culture, or spoken to any human beings who aren’t in show business.

The cast is wasted: Andrew Garfield is shrill. Ayo Edebiri’s wide-eyed, conniving grad is just a Gen Z villain. Michael Stuhlbarg is having fun, though, as Roberts’s openly hostile husband. Speaking of, Roberts shines, naturally, despite everything. I’m a fan of Guadagnino’s trashy/fun tennis romance, Challengers. His other films? Eh.