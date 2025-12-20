Photo: 20th Century Studios

James Cameron’s Avatar had one thing going for it: novelty. In 2009, no one had seen such groundbreaking CGI. The sheer spectacle steamrolled the cliché-riddled screenplay.

The third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, maintains the quality of the effects, but there’s no novelty. We’ve seen it all before—glowing Pandora, robot suits, blue cat people riding flying dragons. Even the plot is the same. Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri, and their family are still fighting greedy human colonizers.

Oona Chaplin’s villainous Varang, leader of a fire-obsessed Nai’vi tribe, is unexpectedly terrifying and sexy. Stephen Lang returns as an evil Marine in a mega-smurf body. The four-eyed whales are back, but the murder squids are new. One scene is surprisingly Biblical. There are 45 minutes of intense, jaw-dropping action out of three-plus hours. Cameron is a brilliant filmmaker who’s been stuck making the same sci-fi epic for almost sixteen years.