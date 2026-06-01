Is it important to know that Backrooms is based on a popular YouTube channel? No. That’s just a fun fact. Here’s another: Backrooms is one of the most original, and unsettling, genre movies in years. Director Kane Parsons’ existential journey into the bowels of a Best Buy from hell is equal parts Lynch, Beckett, and Alice in Wonderland. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as a middle-aged divorcee managing a failing furniture store who discovers a basement portal to another world, a labyrinth of office hallways and waiting rooms with yellowed walls lit by humming fluorescent lights. These lifeless spaces are both familiar and dreamlike, and something hungry lurks in the shadows. Renate Reinsve plays a wounded therapist who, unfortunately, finds these backrooms, too.

This is more than a horror: it’s a strange suburban folktale. Melancholy. Disorienting. Is Parsons the first filmmaker to transform a generation’s worth of video game aesthetics into cinema?