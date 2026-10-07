Photo: Warner Bros.

The slow-moving, socially rigid, candlelit world of director Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon—18th-century Europe—is as alien as the sterile spacecraft in his magnum opus, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Heartthrob Ryan O’Neal plays the title character, an impulsive Irishman with natural charms and loose morals who stumbles and bullshits himself into wealth during an age when courtesy and breeding were the only things that mattered. Kubrick frames meadows, drawing rooms, and battlefields like magnificent oil paintings.

This must have shocked fans of O’Neal, a popular romantic lead. He’s quite sly in this role—attractive when he needs to be, a handsome weasel otherwise. He’s also one of my favorite leads in any Kubrick movie. Barry Lyndon’s pacing is deliberately alienating; the modern heartbeat beats too fast for the 1760s, back when time moved at the speed of a horse. Marisa Berenson trembles with emotion as an aristocrat seduced by rascally Lyndon. Poor lady.