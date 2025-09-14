150 Word Reviews

Eric Winick
Sep 16

I've said it before and I'll say it again: give Schreiber and D'Onofrio their own film.

1 reply
Seth Christenfeld
Sep 16Edited

I enjoyed it (aside from that plot twist you mentioned, presuming we're thinking of the same one), but I gotta say, my favorite part was the cat.

I feel like movies like this, while they might "star" a guy like Austin Butler (who, to his credit, gives great "huh?"), are really vehicles for an army of character actors to do their thing. I appreciated seeing theatre weirdo and acquaintance George Abud as the hapless dude across the hall, Tony winner Will Brill as the homeless guy, and of course National Goddamn Treasure Carol Kane. All that was missing was an appearance by Richard Kind.

3 more comments...

