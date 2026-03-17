Photo: StudioCanal

A perfect B-movie inspired by 80s horror-comedies like 1982’s nearly forgotten Return of the Living Dead, which was a gory, tongue-in-cheek send-up of zombie movies. Jonny Campbell directs this adaptation of acclaimed screenwriter David Koepp’s novel Cold Storage, about an aggressive, parasitic extraterrestrial fungus that was safely contained by the U.S. government until the facility that housed it was sold to a self-storage company. Well, the fungus escapes, infecting any living thing its glowing tendrils can touch.

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell are adorable/endearing as security guards/unlikely heroes. Liam Neeson lends his considerable comedic/action skills to the chaos as a retired bioweapons expert. Vanessa Redgrave has a small role that packs a lifetime’s worth of story and character into a few scenes. The humor is low-key and relatable, the gore outrageous. When the fungus infects, it turns people and animals into rotting, puking, green ghouls. Which is fun.