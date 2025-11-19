Photo: AppleTV

Andrea Gibson was an award-winning spoken-word poet/activist who died after a long struggle with cancer this past summer at the age of 49. Director Ryan White’s sensitive, unsparing documentary, Come See Me In The Good Light, chronicles Gibson’s life the year before, alongside their partner, the poet and teacher Megan Falley. This is an intimate portrait of love and illness, and both Gibson and Falley open their hearts to White’s cameras. They do not hide their fears; they share them. The health news is rarely good. When they are devastated, so are you.

Gibson’s ability to find simple, powerful words to describe their complicated feelings is inspiring in the rawest ways possible. Cancer and mortality are rarely portrayed with such clear-eyed honesty and, thanks to Gibson and Falley’s warmth and courage, humanity. The doc finds precious moments of joy and laughter because Gibson is always on the lookout for them.