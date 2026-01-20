Photo: Paramount Pictures

My favorite American comedy is Mel Brooks’ 1972 classic Blazing Saddles, and running a close second? Coming to America, Eddie Murphy’s occasionally naughty, heartfelt, and joke-packed fairy tale about an African prince who wants a bride who isn’t chosen for him. He wants to meet someone who loves him for who he is, not his title or fortune.



So, with his trusty manservant Akeem in tow—a brilliant Arsenio Hall—he flies to the New York borough fit for a king: Queens. They adopt humble identities to blend in and meet the perfect woman. Murphy and Hall play multiple roles in this story of a pauper with a secret. (Including Murphy's mind-blowing turn as an old Jewish man). John Amos is a self-made man who still has to hustle. James Earl Jones is intimidating and kind as the ruler of a faraway kingdom. The fish-out-of-water gags never bore. Neither does “Sexual Chocolate.”