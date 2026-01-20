150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
21h

This movie really nails the classic prince-and-pauper storyline but with Eddie Murphy's unique comedy twist. The genius is how it balances being genuinely funny with actually having heart, somthing a lot of modern comedies miss. Murphy playing that old Jewish barber still blows my mind every rewatch. Just a perfectly crafted comedy allround.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture