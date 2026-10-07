Photo: Ketchup Entertainment

You don’t have to be familiar with the tortured production history of Coyote vs. Acme, but it’s nice to know. Warner Bros. shelved the live-action/animated comedy for “tax-write-off purposes.” (Certainly not its cheeky anti-corporate content.) The movie was bought and is now a modest hit. Regardless of the tsuris, Coyote vs. Acme is an affectionate, madcap tribute to the slapstick Looney Tunes characters I grew up with: a cast of chaotic, smart-ass pigs, ducks, and rabbits outsmarting (and blowing up) assorted dumb-dumbs.

The focus is on Wile E. Coyote, doomed to Beckettian toil, who hires a law firm to sue Acme, a soulless corporation that sells faulty devices he uses to capture his delicious nemesis, Road Runner. The movie works as a courtroom-thriller send-up. Will Forte is a perfect flesh-and-blood straight man. John Cena dressing down Tweety is a comedic highlight. Kudos to MVPs Foghorn Leghorn and Peter Lorre.