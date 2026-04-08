Photo: MGM

Crime 101 is a well-made crime drama inspired by Michael Mann’s influential 90s thriller Heat. It does not flagrantly rip off Mann’s masterpiece: yes, there are gorgeous, lonely shots of L.A. at night, competent, soulful thieves, and perfect plans that go sidewise. But this isn’t quite Heat’s jolt of testosterone; writer/director Bart Layton’s noir is a slightly melancholy look at aging. It takes a moment to accept that Chris Hemsworth’s master thief is a broken wing, born poor, estranged from family, sad but competent, because, well, look at him. He’s Thor. But he’s quite good as a dapper, diamond-boosting Robin Hood. So are his costars: Mark Ruffalo adds another rumpled cop to his repertoire, and Halle Barry stands out as an insurance broker demoralized by her obnoxious bro bosses and clients. Barry Keoghan plays a psycho, and Nick Nolte gets two scenes as a growling fence, and they’re both memorable.

Photo: Elevation Pictures

Photo: Schramm Film Koerner & Weber

New 150 Word Review: ‘Silence’ (2016)

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Photo: Criterion

Advice For Men: Never walk out on a job

New 150 Word Review: ‘Shane’ (1953)

Photo: Paramount Pictures

New 150 Word Review: ‘Excalibur’ (1981)

Photo: Orion Pictures