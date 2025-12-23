Photo: Mubi

There isn’t a major movie star as comfortable in their skin as Jennifer Lawrence, as she proves, again, in director Lynn Ramsey’s and screenwriter Anriana Harwicz’s Die My Love. Lawrence stars as a writer who makes the classic mistake of moving upstate into the country house of her husband’s dead uncle.

Her character’s husband is played by Robert Pattinson, an agreeable screen presence whose talents meet their limits in Ramsey’s impressionistic, time-bending portrait of mental illness and post-partum depression. Die My Love opens on a lingering shot of two young lovers making a change, then veers into unhinged territories: sex scenes, violent quarrels, and moments of unsettling unreality. Lawrence is a roller coaster on legs, willing to explore inner darkness while making goofy/disturbing faces for the unblinking camera. This isn’t an easy movie to watch. She never refers to her baby by his name; she forgets, she resists, she mourns.

