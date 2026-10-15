Director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s solemn sci-fi meta-satire, Digger, takes big swings; I’ll give it that. It’s not standard-issue IP-inspired Hollywood dreck. This is its strength: swagger.
Without spoiling anything: Digger mocks power and greed. Great. It makes a few valid points: Art won’t save us. Billionaires are bad. Environmental collapse is nigh. Check, check, check. God, I wish it were funnier. Or scarier. Or angrier. Iñárritu brazenly steals visuals and vibes from Kubrick, PTA, and Wes Anderson. A friend said Digger reminded her of Terry Gilliam’s surreal dark comedies. Gilliam is a former Python, though; he would never choose straight-faced lectures over jokes. But Iñárritu does.
Five people wrote Digger, which might explain its lack of focus. Tom Cruise’s superpower is nuclear-powered enthusiasm. He doesn’t plumb new depths as a cantankerous oilman, but at least he isn’t boring. Unfortunately, Iñárritu’s moralizing earnestness proves tedious. Yes, yes, we’re complicit. I know.
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I will stick my hand up for Digger. I don't get some people's opinions about it being over-preachy when it has a pertinent point to make about our environmental impact. It's a tough movie to make sense of, even taking aim at itself for satirising the ordeal. Found myself laughing at it, probably for all the wrong reasons in all the wrong places. Its a challenging movie, it doesn't play by the rules, all the trailers have bamboozled the public and it may - just may - be worthy of a reappraisal in years to come. I was blown away by it for reasons I'm still to work out.