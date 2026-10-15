Photo: Warner Bros.

Director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s solemn sci-fi meta-satire, Digger, takes big swings; I’ll give it that. It’s not standard-issue IP-inspired Hollywood dreck. This is its strength: swagger.

Without spoiling anything: Digger mocks power and greed. Great. It makes a few valid points: Art won’t save us. Billionaires are bad. Environmental collapse is nigh. Check, check, check. God, I wish it were funnier. Or scarier. Or angrier. Iñárritu brazenly steals visuals and vibes from Kubrick, PTA, and Wes Anderson. A friend said Digger reminded her of Terry Gilliam’s surreal dark comedies. Gilliam is a former Python, though; he would never choose straight-faced lectures over jokes. But Iñárritu does.

Five people wrote Digger, which might explain its lack of focus. Tom Cruise’s superpower is nuclear-powered enthusiasm. He doesn’t plumb new depths as a cantankerous oilman, but at least he isn’t boring. Unfortunately, Iñárritu’s moralizing earnestness proves tedious. Yes, yes, we’re complicit. I know.

It Reminded Me Of: ‘Megalopolis’ (2024)