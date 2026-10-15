150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Mike Errico's avatar
Mike Errico
Oct 18

I believe you and you alone.

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Edwin Green's avatar
Edwin Green
Oct 15

I will stick my hand up for Digger. I don't get some people's opinions about it being over-preachy when it has a pertinent point to make about our environmental impact. It's a tough movie to make sense of, even taking aim at itself for satirising the ordeal. Found myself laughing at it, probably for all the wrong reasons in all the wrong places. Its a challenging movie, it doesn't play by the rules, all the trailers have bamboozled the public and it may - just may - be worthy of a reappraisal in years to come. I was blown away by it for reasons I'm still to work out.

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