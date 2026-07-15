Photo: Warner Bros.

I’m sure Evil Dead Burn is a meaningful, blood-soaked pop horror interrogation of themes like abuse and generational trauma to some horror fans. But to me, it felt like private equity bought this franchise: it’s a slick, hollow approximation of what was, without any of the demented charms that made the Raimi originals fun.

I am not squeamish, but the gore—both the practical splatters and CGI corpses—is excessive: sloppy, but not in a good way, like oversauced hot wings. There’s an art to gross-out horror that this installment lacks. (There is a gratuitous tongue-kissing scene between two demonic “deadites” that is superb, and I wish there had been more of that chaotic energy.) Director Sébastien Vaniček earns his paycheck while trying to say something about family. Souheila Yacoub is a perfectly adequate final girl, a poor French woman trapped with her American in-laws in a Texas Chainsaw-esque house. Quelle horreur!