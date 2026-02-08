Photo: Lux Compagnie Cinématographique de France

Pierre Brasseur’s Dr. Génessier is an agreeable, penguin-shaped physician with un petit secret: he spends nights surgically removing facial skin from kidnapped young women in his hidden operating room. He also experiments on runaway dogs. The good doctor has his reasons: he’s guilt-ridden over his daughter Christine, horribly disfigured in a car accident that was his fault. She hides behind a mask, like the Phantom of the Opera. Daddy keeps stitching new faces on his little princess, but they keep rotting off.

Eyes Without a Face is an influential French horror film by director Georges Franju, a stark, morgue-cold black-and-white murder-and-monsters movie. It was controversial for 1960; there are a couple of gory scenes for the time. Edith Scob is iconic as poor Christine. As the doctor’s sinister henchwoman, Alida Valli is a glamorous sociopath. Juliette Mayniel plays tragic Edna, a victim with a pretty smile, lured to her doom.