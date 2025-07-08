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Brad Pitt's two-and-a-half-hour racecar epic F1 is boring, which is surprising, since Formula One isn't. The global motorsport combines money and metal into a Roman spectacle.

In F1, the race scenes should feel slightly out of control. But there's no real sense of speed or danger, just dashboard shots of Pitt going round and round. Otherwise, it's a standard sports flick about an over-the-hill racecar driver who's a disaster at life but a genius behind the wheel. Javier Bardem brings a little lightness as a team owner who gives Pitt's character One More Chance At Winning. Kerry Condon is wasted as an office romance.

Director Joseph Kosinski can't replicate what he did with Top Gun: Maverick, which is make audiences feel the G-forces. Pitt is no Cruise, either. Blockbusters were never his bag. The best parts? Pitt's character, wandering the country like a kung-fu master, racing where he is needed.