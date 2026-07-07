150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Shawn Gallagher's avatar
Shawn Gallagher
21h

I had never seen Giant, mostly due to it's running time. I sat down and watched it in 3 installments. It is great. James Dean was so far ahead of his peers in regards to acting... the tragedy of his death is that we didn't get to see him have a full career. This movie plays like one but I would have loved to have seen him as the special guest star on The Colbys.

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