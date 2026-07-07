Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Giant describes this family drama’s runtime and ambitions: a decades-long soap opera about a cattleman, his fancy East Coast wife, and the mumbly ranch hand who strikes it rich. Director George Stevens’s vision is as big as Texas; he fills every shot with horizons, plains, and a big sky. Even the family mansion, squatting in the middle of beautiful nothingness, is massive. The plot is an early-to-midcentury saga about Texas’s transformation from a sea of mooing longhorns to a wasteland cluttered by oil derricks. There’s a racial subplot about whites and Mexicans.

But the heart and soul -- what propels its three-and-a-half-hour running time -- are its three stars, at the peak of their Hollywood sexiness. Rock Hudson is strapping and stubborn as a Texas aristocrat, and Elizabeth Taylor is his equal. Damn, they’re good-looking. This is James Dean’s final performance; what a shame he died young. He’s gorgeous, yes. But unpredictable.