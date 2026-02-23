150 Word Review: 'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die' (2026)
Time slop
Gore Verbinski is back directing a modestly budgeted, ambitious anti-blockbuster sci-fi comedy that tries, not always successfully, to mock and explain what it’s like to be a human being at this tortured moment in history.
Verbinski and screenwriter Matthew Robinson fearlessly tackle hot-button issues like school shootings, social media addiction, and A.I. Their vision is sardonic and blasphemous, and even though the pacing is uneven, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is refreshing overall. The artistic theft is joyful: Verbinski and Robinson steal from 12 Monkeys, Groundhog Day, The Terminator, and the techphobic anthology series Black Mirror. Verbinski also steals from himself, one of this century’s great directors of special-effects spectacles. Sam Rockwell is unhinged as a time traveler who keeps returning to the same diner to assemble a team of normies to help him save the future. The ensemble matches Rockwell’s chaotic energy. Haley Lu Richardson supplies the heart.
150 Word Reviews is a free newsletter—if you’re a subscriber, thanks! If not, sign up; my opinions on movies are Mercifully Short™, and my essays are full of feelings. A hearty THANK YOU to my (few but mighty) paid subscribers who help me pay my (many) bills.
Interesting to see the 12 Monkeys reference, as the still immediately made me think of Terry Gilliam - very much his Quixotic trashcan aesthetic.