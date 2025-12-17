Photo: Focus Features

The filthy Elizabethan-era fingernails in Hamnet are realistic; these are the hands of commoners in the English countryside of the 16th century. It’s a noticeable, well-considered historical detail in an otherwise modern movie about loss.

Director Chloé Zhao’s melodrama, based on the novel by Maggie O’Farrell, takes place in a Renaissance Faire populated by demigods. Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare, the greatest, hunkiest writer in the English language. Jessie Buckley is almost too good, too much of an emotional powerhouse, to play Shakespeare’s earthy wife, Agnes. The Shakespeares aren’t perfect; Will’s always away at work. Meanwhile, Agnes and the kids fight the plague.

Zhao is more interested in intimate, domestic moments than in the story of an artist grieving. A revelatory performance of Hamlet should have left me wrecked. See? The distant writer cares! I heard some sniffles in the audience. I sniffed. Has Agnes never seen a play?