Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

Director/writer Nia DaCosta’s divinely indecent adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1881 play Hedda Gabler is set during a wild party circa the 1950s. And I mean a real drunken barnburner that spins out of control. At the center of the melee is Tessa Thompson’s confident, calculating Hedda, a well‑bred but bored newlywed in danger of going broke. DeCosta respects Ibsen’s social critiques while filtering this story of class and ambition through a queer lens. She gender‑swaps some roles, but Hedda still strikes a defiant feminist pose: she is fiercely independent, right or wrong.

Tom Bateman is George, Hedda’s husband, an ambitious, debt‑ridden professor forced to compete for a plum job against a former lover of Hedda, Nina Hoss. Chekhov’s gun stars as Hedda’s father’s antique pistol. Thompson carries the movie on her back. She schemes, quips, and manipulates her well-heeled, poorly behaved guests. Ibsen wrote a tragedy; DaCosta lightens it up.