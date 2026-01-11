150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
15h

Brilliant take on how DaCosta lightens Ibsen's tragedy without losing the bite. The choice to keep Hedda's defiance intact while gender-swapping roles feels like it amplifies the original claustrophobia rather than just modernizing it. I watched a staged version few years back where they tried to make Hedda more sympathetic and it totally killed the tension, but filtering thru a queer lens actually sounds like it could deepen that sense of someone trapped by societal expecations. Dose Thompson really pull off the scheming without making Hedda too unlikeable?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John DeVore
George Henderson's avatar
George Henderson
20h

Must watch this. I had plans to remake Hedda Gabbler and set it on the internet, remake The Master Builder as a #MeToo story, remake The Wild Duck about pronouns, and so on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture