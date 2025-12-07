Photo: United Artists

Veronica Lake is sultry and mischievous as an immortal sorceress with a grudge against humans in director René Clair’s hilarious dark fantasy, I Married a Witch. When we first meet Fredric March, he’s Jonathan Wooley, a Puritan responsible for burning a pair of witches, Daniel and his daughter Jennifer, at the stake. Once a pile of ashes, their spirits are then imprisoned in a tree, but not before the witches curse the Wooley men to romantic doom. March goes on to play other Wooleys over the centuries in an inspired set-up to 1942, where he finally settles in as Wallace Wooley, a politician about to marry the wrong woman.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Jennifer are set free — their souls visualized as plumes of smoke — when a lightning strike frees them, and Jennifer possesses a body that is va-va-va-voom. Clair’s rom-com is full of gallows humor and playful special effects.