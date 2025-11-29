Photo: A24

The nightmares I remember are always the ones that sneak up on me; an ordinary day turns subtly, bizarrely menacing. That’s what I was thinking about while cringing through If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Writer-director Mary Bronstein’s movie is a dark, stylized, nerve-wracking exploration of motherhood that isn’t ha-ha funny, but ha-ha upsetting. It was marketed as a quirky comedy, but thankfully, it isn’t that conventional.

This is also a showcase for the brilliant Rose Byrne as an overwhelmed therapist struggling to care for a sick daughter while her husband is on an endless business trip. Byrne boils with fear and fury. The only person who listens is a churlish shrink—a surprisingly unlikable Conan O’Brien—who seems to despise her.

The movie surprises with surreal touches, like a hole in the ceiling caused by water damage that leads to an abyss. Bronstein dramatizes anxiety masterfully. It’s a wild ride.