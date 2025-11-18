Photo: Paramount Pictures

Christopher Nolan is a director of cerebral but stylish blockbusters, but he’s a secret softie, and that’s why Interstellar is his most successful movie. It’s an epic, cosmic, human punch to the gut.

His efforts are aided by Matthew McConaughey, at the peak of his lanky, sensitive cowboy powers. As Cooper, he plays a dad who goes on a mission into space to save a dying Earth, leaving his family behind.

Nolan dramatizes Einstein’s theory of relativity in this time-bending journey through a wormhole to another galaxy. The action is intense, and the father-daughter relationship is tender. Nolan touches the face of Kubrick in this movie; the special effects are fantastical yet grounded in reality. Anne Hathaway is also excellent as a no-nonsense scientist committed to exploring new homes for humanity. There’s a cameo that’s briefly distracting, but otherwise, Interstellar is the closest Nolan has ever gotten to a tearjerker.