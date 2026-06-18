150 Word Review: 'Iron Lung' (2026)
Bloody hell
Inspired by an indie video game created by David Szymanski and directed by YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach, Iron Lung is a low-budget Lovecraftian sci-fi dystopia with experimental film vibes.
The plot: a convict is welded into a primitive submarine and forced to pilot it through an ocean of blood on a distant moon. His mission? To save what remains of humanity, a scattered populace surviving on space stations in a universe that has suddenly gone dark? Maybe?
Fischbach stars as the convict, an anti-hero trapped inside a claustrophobic tube full of buttons, dials, and throttles, which is where the entire movie takes place. There are other voices that crackle through an intercom, and a few faces that peer through the portal when it isn’t submerged in bottomless gore, but the movie is mostly Fischbach’s stoic face. Aren’t we all stuck in a coffin, cruising the guts of a dead world?
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