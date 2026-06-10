Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

There will come a day when bloody neo-noirs with snappy dialogue aren’t referred to as “Tarantino-esque.” Maybe that’s now?

Director/writer Aleshea Harris’ pulpy debut, Is God Is, is an adaptation of her hit off-Broadway play. It is a chaotic road trip/revenge flick that remixes the Blaxploitation and grindhouse genres. Unlike Tarantino, Harris is not a cool kid directing an ironic love letter to trash cinema. She’s sincere. Her movie has heart, even at its most grotesque.

Kara Young and Mallori Johnson balance sweetness and fury as telepathic twins covered in burn scars. They are summoned to the deathbed of a similarly disfigured mother they’ve never met ( an unrecognizable Vivica A. Fox). She commands them to kill the lunatic who set them all on fire: dear old dad, played by a serene Sterling K. Brown. He has a new family. The sisters carry a rock in a sock into battle.

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Photo: A24

Photo: Universal Pictures

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Photo: IFC

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