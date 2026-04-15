150 Word Review: 'Is This Thing On?' (2025)
What's the deal with...
I do not think the overly sincere movies Bradley Cooper directs are for me. His hit A Star Is Born and Maestro both explored the lives of artists. His lukewarm but well-meaning dramedy, Is This Thing On?, continues that theme.
Will Arnett growls as a recently divorced dad who, high on a pot cookie, stumbles into a comedy club and throws his name on an open mic list to avoid a cover. Laura Dern is painfully human as the ex.
The stand-up world of Is This Thing On? is funny for all the wrong reasons: every quirky comic exists only to help Arnett’s dad find himself. I am not opposed to sentimental dreck; there’s a time and a place for it. But Is This Thing On? had me begging for a few ugly laughs. Midlife crises are funny because life is a constant embarrassment; nobody gets what they truly want.
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