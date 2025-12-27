Photo: Jafar Panahi Productions

It Was Just An Accident is a Persian-language political drama about revenge, compassion, and a society poisoned by distrust. Shot guerilla-style in Iran without permission from that country’s conservative Islamic government, writer and director Jafar Panahi’s movie begins with a family, in a car, driving at night. It ends with a man who made a choice and has to live with it. The plot: A group of people, strangers, argue and bicker over whether or not the man in the trunk is an infamous member of the secret police who had tortured each of them.

This is an incredible film, funny, and then there’s a climactic scene that broke me open. The cast is exemplary, especially Mariam Afshari as a pacifistic wedding photographer who surrenders to violence and Vahid Mobasseri as Vahid, a victim of Iran’s police state, an innocent man whose life was ruined, but whose heart was not.