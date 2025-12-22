Photo: Netflix

Director Noah Baumbach, co-writer Emily Mortimer, and George Clooney harness their collective cinematic powers in the final minutes of their dramedy Jay Kelly to make you feel something for the title character, a George–Clooney–like superstar. This effort proves successful; I quietly blubbered despite myself. It’s a surprise outcome, too, since most of the movie is a remarkably unoriginal, tone-deaf examination of a celebrity at midlife. If there’s one thing that captures the American attention, it’s the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

It brings me no pleasure to report Jay Kelly is a bore for most of its running time, until a manipulative, but, as I’ve established, triumphant emotional climax where Clooney confronts Clooney. Everyone is likable, especially shaggy, sad-eyed Adam Sandler as Jay Kelley’s long-suffering manager. Being famous is lonely, and my heart goes out to those who struggle in the spotlight. Have they tried being a lonely nobody?