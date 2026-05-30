150 Word Review: 'Lee Cronin's The Mummy' (2026)
Red tape
If this were John DeVore’s The Mummy, there’d be a lot more mummy. Which is what I want from a mummy movie, and so rarely get: a giant, shambling murder brute wrapped head-to-toe in bandages. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy did not give me what I wanted. Instead, it suffers from a lack of genre focus: it’s a child possession/found footage/haunted house/death cult movie
Cronin directed the smash Evil Dead Rise, but he doesn’t seem to have any affection for the classic Universal monster. The first half is low-energy; the second is aggressively vile (admirably so?). Flesh is ripped. Dogs eat guts. Dentures are stolen. There’s actually a lot of grandma violence.
The standout is a feral/fragile Natalie Grace as the daughter, kidnapped in Cairo, and returned years later, nearly comatose, to her traumatized family in New Mexico. May Calamawy is excellent as a gritty Egyptian cop. The sarcophagus is cool.
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RANDOM RANKING:
Top 5 ‘The Mummy' Movies
5. ‘The Mummy’ (2017)
4. ‘Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy’ (1955)
3. ‘The Mummy’ (1999)
2. ‘The Mummy’ (1959)
1. ‘The Mummy’ (1932)
Enjoyed your review. Your ranking of Mummy movies is spot-on!