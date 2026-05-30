Photo: Blumhouse

If this were John DeVore’s The Mummy, there’d be a lot more mummy. Which is what I want from a mummy movie, and so rarely get: a giant, shambling murder brute wrapped head-to-toe in bandages. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy did not give me what I wanted. Instead, it suffers from a lack of genre focus: it’s a child possession/found footage/haunted house/death cult movie

Cronin directed the smash Evil Dead Rise, but he doesn’t seem to have any affection for the classic Universal monster. The first half is low-energy; the second is aggressively vile (admirably so?). Flesh is ripped. Dogs eat guts. Dentures are stolen. There’s actually a lot of grandma violence.

The standout is a feral/fragile Natalie Grace as the daughter, kidnapped in Cairo, and returned years later, nearly comatose, to her traumatized family in New Mexico. May Calamawy is excellent as a gritty Egyptian cop. The sarcophagus is cool.

RANDOM RANKING:

Top 5 ‘The Mummy' Movies

5. ‘The Mummy’ (2017)

4. ‘Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy’ (1955)

3. ‘The Mummy’ (1999)

2. ‘The Mummy’ (1959)

1. ‘The Mummy’ (1932)