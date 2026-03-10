Photo: MGM

Roger Moore’s debut as James Bond broke with tradition: 007 fights drug dealers, not evil terrorist masterminds who want to take over the world. Live and Let Die has a lot going for it, but here’s the bad news: the producers decided to jump on the popular “blaxploitation” genre — action-packed urban crime stories. Yes, it’s Bond meets Shaft. The good news is that Yaphet Kotto is fantastic as narco kingpin Mr. Big. His henchmen are among Bond’s best: giant Tee-Hee with an iron hook, chubby Whispers, and cackling voodoo houngan Baron Samedi. Jane Seymour is a tarot-card-dealing babe. Everyone looks like they’re having demented fun.

Moore plays Bond like a gentleman clown with a body count. Paul McCartney’s Wings performs the title song, the second-best Bond tune. The film features my favorite Bond stunt: surviving a pile of hungry alligators. The Bond formula is served: car chases, gadgets, tailored suits.