150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Clapham's avatar
Matthew Clapham
2d

One of my favourite Bonds. As a kid of the 70s, I grew up with Roger Moore as 'my' Bond, and only later realised how superior Connery was (and how ultimately irritating Moore), but this one remains special. The New Orleans funeral scene captivated me in particular, as well as the cross-cultural elements of Solitaire's character.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture