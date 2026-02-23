Photo: Warner Bros.

Albert Brooks and Julie Hagerty are neurotic L.A. yuppies who want more from life in Lost In America. They yearn for adventure and human connection, but they’re too emotionally stunted to pull it off.

Brooks’ character is an advertising executive on the cusp of buying a Mercedes, but when he’s denied a promotion, he throws a temper tantrum. Later, frazzled, has an idea: what if they liquidate their assets, buy a Winnebago, and hit the road, like Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda in Easy Rider. She’s immature and impulsive, too, and Vegas ruins their plans.

Directed and written by Brooks, Lost In America is a lighthearted, but brutal, self-critique of the Boomers that mocks the superficial idealism of the ‘60s and the greed of the ‘80s. It’s also a comedy about wanting what you don’t have instead of appreciating what’s already yours. As a casino boss, Gary Marshall explains capitalism.