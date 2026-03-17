Photo: Netflix

In his newest documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, the lauded filmmaker, known for exploring subcultures, brings his talents to bear on the popular online world of macho brainrot influencers who sell racist, homophobic, sexist self-help to young men enthralled by their phones. Theroux seems genuinely fascinated by extreme content creators like ‘HStikkytokky’, a motormouthed meathead, and Justin Waller, a dapper, hyper-masculine life coach. They spend all day streaming, selling, and turning their bro lives into content. Theroux emasculates repellent woman-hater Myron Gaines in front of his miserable girlfriend. Under scrutiny, these swole social media personalities deflate.

The most interesting moments are when Theroux talks to fans of YouTube hatemongers like Sneako: they’re lost boys looking for role models. Poor things. On occasion, Theroux is sympathetic—he really tries to listen to his mumbling subjects’ rationalizations. Ultimately, these guys are just salesmen/scam artists, not fabulous, beefy, million-dollar ladykillers. Such is showbiz.