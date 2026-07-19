Photo: Magnolia Pictures

For decades, television networks produced low-budget full-length dramas about modern problems, like drug addiction or domestic abuse. Actor John Early’s directorial debut, Maddie’s Secret, is a mostly sincere, sometimes silly homage to gauzy, schmaltzy made-for-TV movies.

Early is Maddie, a blonde sweetheart catapulted to internet fame at the food-obsessed content farm where she washes dishes for influencers. Maddie’s passion is food; she loves her devoted husband and is oblivious to the advances of her co-worker/bestie, a swaggering, scene-stealing Kate Berlant. There’s an extended Girl, Interrupted riff, too.

Early doesn’t play Maddie for laughs; the wig is fake, the pathos genuine. His performance recalls John Waters’ muse, Divine, who was always outrageous but grounded. As a director, he’s patient. The comedy is straight-faced. But that doesn’t mean his light satire is toothless: Early mocks social media, queer allyship, and Millennial culture. There is no wink. Maddie isn’t perfect. No one is.