I love a horror movie that tells you who the mobster is in the title. Hint: it’s the law.

New York was still Fear City when director William Lustig was churning out low-budget pulp in the 80s. In Maniac Cop, he subverts grindhouse conventions. In most exploitation flicks, Manhattan is a hellhole infested by muggers, rapists, and murderers. But Lustig introduces a slasher with a badge instead.

In the first few minutes, an innocent woman escapes a gang of crooks only to make the mistake of running into the arms of a policeman in silhouette. Bad idea.

Maniac Cop owes a debt to Friday the 13th. It’s violent, grimy, and political. First-rate cast: Bruce Campbell, Tom Atkins, Laurene Landon. As our killing machine, Robert Z’Dar delivers. He’s an undead behemoth with a custom-made nightstick that hides a sword. His face isn’t revealed until the final battle. He’s no Freddy Krueger.