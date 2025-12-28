Photo: A24

America loves a winner. Timothée Chalamet has the energy of an electric ferret in director Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, a chaotic sports flick set in 1950s New York City. Chalamet is Marty, a fast-talking schnorrer who, like Mozart, is gifted: he’s really good at table tennis. Kevin O’Leary is a little too pleased with himself as a smug millionaire. Gwyneth Paltrow glows as a washed-up star. Odessa A’zion is Marty Supreme’s secret weapon: the main character’s equal.

Marty hungers for glory. There’s a brief, devastating Holocaust story about community; not everyone is a selfish POS. Marty Supreme works because of Chalamet’s dynamic performance: he understands his dirtbag character even when the director doesn’t. Anachronistic music pounds; there’s a dog-napping and a gunfight. Talent isn’t redemptive, nor is fatherhood. This movie is a character study that turns gooey in the middle because Safdie doesn’t keep his eye on the ping-pong ball.

