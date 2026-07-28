150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

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Shawn Gallagher's avatar
Shawn Gallagher
16h

It wants very much to be the Gen Alpha Flash Gordon, same beats down to the Queen music. The lull between the 2nd and 3rd Acts lost my interest. The villains are certainly campy enough but overall the tone is uneven.

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1 reply by John DeVore
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
16h

I would still much rather see the '80s television animation program, one of the best of its decade.

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