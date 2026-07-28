150 Word Review: 'Masters of the Universe' (2026)
Fabulous secret powers are revealed
This sci-fi action movie—Hollywood’s second attempt to turn Mattel’s classic ‘80s barbarian space dolls into a blockbuster—is a little bit of everything and not enough of what works.
Masters of the Universe is a cynical cash grab with an Amazon Prime delivery-truck cameo that must have delighted head honcho Jeff Bezos. It’s also very silly, a winking, interdimensional Cinderfella story that mixes eye-pleasing practical effects with flat yet colorful CGI.
There are a few naughty jokes that feel out of place, but a few more wouldn’t have hurt. Nicholas Galitzine is a boyish, relatable, musclebound He-Man. Idris Elba is bored but upbeat as an armored mentor. Cyborg Trap-Jaw is a toy come to life. Jared Leto is literally faceless as the archvillain Skeletor. This blue-skinned character has a skull for a face. He’s also a campy bitch.
By the power of Greyskull, this bomb could be a future cult classic.
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It wants very much to be the Gen Alpha Flash Gordon, same beats down to the Queen music. The lull between the 2nd and 3rd Acts lost my interest. The villains are certainly campy enough but overall the tone is uneven.
I would still much rather see the '80s television animation program, one of the best of its decade.