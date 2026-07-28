Photo: MGM

This sci-fi action movie—Hollywood’s second attempt to turn Mattel’s classic ‘80s barbarian space dolls into a blockbuster—is a little bit of everything and not enough of what works.

Masters of the Universe is a cynical cash grab with an Amazon Prime delivery-truck cameo that must have delighted head honcho Jeff Bezos. It’s also very silly, a winking, interdimensional Cinderfella story that mixes eye-pleasing practical effects with flat yet colorful CGI.

There are a few naughty jokes that feel out of place, but a few more wouldn’t have hurt. Nicholas Galitzine is a boyish, relatable, musclebound He-Man. Idris Elba is bored but upbeat as an armored mentor. Cyborg Trap-Jaw is a toy come to life. Jared Leto is literally faceless as the archvillain Skeletor. This blue-skinned character has a skull for a face. He’s also a campy bitch.

By the power of Greyskull, this bomb could be a future cult classic.