150 Word Review: 'Michael Clayton' (2007)
Baguettes, man
George Clooney is a pro. He knows he’s handsome and vulnerable, but he also knows when to let better actors eat his lunch on screen, which happens multiple times in writer/director Tony Gilroy’s Michael Clayton, a near-flawless corporate thriller about the world’s most handsome washout, a law firm fixer who knows where all the bodies are buried.
Tilda Swinton is an anxiety-riddled snake in a power suit, Sydney Pollack a smooth, gently corrupt lawyer. Tom Wilkinson is phenomenal as a powerhouse litigator having both a mental breakdown and a crisis of conscience; he’s unwell and formidable and, ultimately, tragic. Clooney is naturally world-weary (genetics?) So is the title character (for good reason.)
Gilroy’s movie is populated by powerful men and nobodies. Clayton is a little guy who speaks fluent big shot. There is a pair of highly competent, very disturbing hitmen. People commit murder every day, and so do corporations.
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Love this film.