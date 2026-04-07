Photo: Schramm Film Koerner & Weber

The vibes are almost Lynchian in director Christian Petzold’s haunting German-language drama Miroirs No. 3, which opens on a car accident in the countryside that kills the driver, but leaves his girlfriend alive, and unharmed, even though she’s thrown from the car. Luckily, maybe, an older, motherly woman hears the crash, helps the survivor to her nearby home, and cares for her. It’s like a dream.

Paula Beer is Laura, who is almost crawling out of her own skin when we meet her, but is at ease when she awakes in a stranger’s perfect little house, and instantly bonds with Betty, a warm Barbara Auer, who has a spare room that was once occupied by her dead daughter. Betty’s husband and son, Max, think their mother is unwell, but she’s not imagining Laura. What easily could have steered into light folk horror becomes a sun-dappled exploration of grief and healing.