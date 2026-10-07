Photo: A24

David Lowery’s 2021 movie The Green Knight retells a poem about a knight on a supernatural quest. It’s a woozy, swampy, mythic fable that aspires to a kind of religious ecstasy, a feeling he returns to in Mother Mary, a more modest two-hander about the complicated relationship between a fragile pop star and her dressmaker.

They haven’t spoken in a decade. The dressmaker, an intense Michaela Coel, has strong feelings about the pop star, Ann Hathaway, who is in peak diva form.

Were they lovers? Is Coel’s character a resentful muse? The emotions are pungent. Hathaway’s Lady Gaga-esque superstar is desperate for a dress that only Coel’s tailor can make, a magical red dress? The movie toggles between humid, talk-heavy scenes and surreal concerts. Oh, look, a spooky Ouija board! What’s this movie about exactly? I dunno. The vibe is lurid, sexy; the color red is almost a third character.