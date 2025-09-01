150 Word Reviews

Doug Hesney
Sep 2

I love so many of Altman's films - but this is the one I think about every time I turn on the news. Its almost comforting to know that he was able to capture so much of the essential American character in this one movie -- that it basically predicted the next 50 years

Nick Richards
Sep 2

I saw it as a kid in the theater and knew I had seen a masterpiece.

