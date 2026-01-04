150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Winick's avatar
Eric Winick
19h

Correct, and BREATHLESS is, in fact, the next film on my Criterion list. Thanks, Rick!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JB Minton 📺's avatar
JB Minton 📺
16h

I’ve been waiting for months to watch this one. Can’t wait anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John DeVore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture