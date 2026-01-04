150 Word Review: 'Nouvelle Vague' (2025)
Waiting for Godard
I didn’t know I wanted director Richard Linklater to remake his 1994 stoner hangout comedy classic Dazed and Confused as a black-and-white, French-language homage to New Wave cinema and its coterie of bohemian filmmakers, like François Truffaut.
He channeled Wes Anderson, sans preciousness, when making Nouvelle Vague, a loose, droll, behind-the-scenes billet-doux to Jean-Luc Godard’s experimental, hugely influential Parisian crime drama Breathless. I imagine some cinephiles may reject Linklater’s refusal to take Godard seriously, but I think Godard would have appreciated the lack of respect.
This is a romp with excellent costumes and a few fun performances, especially Guillaume Marbeck as the I-wear-my-sunglasses-at-night Godard, a lanky, confident nerd. Zoey Deutch’s performance as American Jean Seberg is pleasant but not particularly nuanced; that’s how she’s written. Nouvelle Vague doesn’t plumb emotional depths, but that’s not the goal. The goal is to get people in 2025 to watch an existential 1962 movie.
