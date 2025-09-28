Photo: Warner Bros. Studio

The revolution is intoxicating... until the Feds kick down your door. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is an ambitious, madcap action-comedy that longs to be political satire but is, at heart, a sentimental father-daughter story. Ideals fade; family is forever.

Leonardo DiCaprio is hilarious as Bob, a dope-smoking ex-terrorist whose sins come back to haunt him and his biracial kid, a teen forced to parent her dad, played with guts by Chase Infiniti. Anderson conjures a believable underground of code-word-loving freedom fighters, though the villains are cartoonish white supremacists, including Sean Penn’s Col. Lockjaw, a bigot with a secret.

Benicio Del Toro is zen as a storefront sensei/hero of the people, while Treyana Taylor stands out as a chaotic rebel leader. Anderson’s big ideas about race and resistance are undercooked, but this is inspired filmmaking: his epic opens with a daring rescue of caged immigrants and never stops.

Random Ranking

Top 5 Leonardo DiCaprio Movies

5. ‘Romeo + Juliet’ (1996)

4. ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

3. ‘One Battle After Another’ (2025)

2. ‘Catch Me If You Can’ (2002)

1. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

New 150 Word Review: ‘Splitsville’ (2025)

