150 Word Reviews

150 Word Reviews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
6d

Hope it's on the plane going home from Frankfurt. I watched "Friendship" based on your review, and loved it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John DeVore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture