Photo: IFC

Over Your Dead Body fails as a black comedy because the ratio of slapstick to horror movie gore is off. There is nothing wrong with the meanspirited premise: a married couple enjoys a weekend in the country where, secretly, they both plan on murdering the other. It’s almost Hitchcockian, or Coen-esque. Jason Segel and Samara Weaving are miserable as husband and wife; he’s a sadsack, she’s a harpy. All is fair in love, war, and homicide. Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, and Keith Jardine show up as dimwitted but dangerous home invaders. The tables turn!

This just isn’t consistently funny. It’s also not scary. Multiple heads are blown apart. People are stabbed, and brained, and force-fed into the spinning blades of a lawn mower. It wants to be a Sam Raimi-style screwball bloodbath, but there’s a sort of bland nihilism running through the production. Olyphant and Lewis almost save the movie.