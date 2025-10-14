The nights are endless in Pacifiction, a movie described as a “political thriller” that is, in fact, a sweaty, paranoid, slow-moving delirium about colonialism.
Benoît Magimel stars as De Roller, a high-ranking French bureaucrat in an immaculate white suit who boozes and shmoozes his days away on the beautiful, mysterious tropical island of Tahiti. Magimel’s De Roller is a well-mannered and debauched imperialist who wears his considerable authority like a colorful lei around his neck. But his idles are interrupted by a rumor sweeping the far-flung territory: the French may resume nuclear testing, which they last did in 1996. These rumors are sparked by a mysterious submarine that may or may not be lurking off the coast.
Pahoa Mahagafanau tactically aloof as a native pursued by De Roller. Director Albert Serra’s occupied paradise is beautiful—greens, blues, shadows, and sun. Tahiti is an ancient land eager to shake off the invaders.
150 Word Reviews is a free newsletter—if you’re a subscriber, thanks! If not, sign up; my opinions on movies are Mercifully Short™, and my essays are full of feelings. A hearty THANK YOU to my (few but mighty) paid subscribers who help me pay my (many) bills.